In a first, Mumbai international airport gets advanced passenger evacuation vehicle

MIAL bought the vehicle for Rs 8 crore from an Austrian fire-service manufacturer. (Express Photo by Pradip Das ) MIAL bought the vehicle for Rs 8 crore from an Austrian fire-service manufacturer. (Express Photo by Pradip Das )

THE Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) that administers Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has inducted an advanced passenger evacuation vehicle. After it was commissioned last month, Mumbai airport became the first in the country to have such advanced passenger evacuation vehicle.

Senior MIAL officials said using the vehicle, passengers could be evacuated from an aircraft within three minutes as the platform of the vehicle is levelled to the height of the aircraft. “The vehicle will be used to rescue stranded passengers from the aircraft in case the conventional alighting system fails to work,” a senior MIAL official said.

Apart from six firefighting vehicles in use at CSIA, this would be the seventh emergency evacuation vehicle at the airport. The ladder can be extended up to a height of 8.3 metres. MIAL has purchased the vehicle from Rosenbauer, Austria-based fire-service manufacturer, for Rs 8 crore.

“We are preparing ourselves for any kind of emergency. In case the cabin crew of an aircraft is not prepared to deal with the emergency and require help to evacuate passengers, this vehicle can come handy. We have conducted multiple drills with the vehicle and each of our 37 firefighting staff is trained to work on this,” said the MIAL official.

On September 20, MIAL sent an ambulance to escort 166 passengers from the Jaipur-bound 9W697 Jet Airways flight at Mumbai. Many passengers on the flight suffered nose and ear bleeding after pilots allegedly forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure. The passengers were escorted in an ambulance to the terminal building. Senior MIAL officials said this advanced vehicle is well-equipped to be deployed during such medical emergencies.

“There is a first-aid box inside the vehicle to attend to emergencies. This advanced vehicle can also help us douse fire in case the tail engine of an aircraft catches fire, which is not possible with other firefighting vehicles,” the MIAL official added.

At a time, 115 passengers can occupy the escape stairs. It can also remove smoke from inside the cockpit due to its high pressure smoke ventilation system. It can also drive at same speed on rough roads, the official added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App