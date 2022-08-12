scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers

There are a total of 127 women personnel in the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Written by Eeshanpriya MS | Mumbai |
Updated: August 12, 2022 1:22:51 am
Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Fire Brigade assistant station officers, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsShubhangi Bhor and Sunita Khot were previously posted as assistant station officers. Express

For the first time in the history of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, two women officers have been promoted to the rank of station officer (SO) from their previous postings as assistant station officers (ASOs). This means they are now the first commanding officers of the fire stations they are posted in and will be in charge of responding to fire emergency calls 24×7, apart from discharging other responsibilities.

There are a total of 127 women personnel in the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Sunita Khot (35) and Shubhangi Bhor (33) joined the Mumbai Fire Brigade in 2012 as ASOs. After a decade of service as second in command, Sunita reported to work at 6.30 am on Thursday to the Byculla Fire station attached to the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, while Shubhangi reported to the Wadala Fire station, both as officers in command.

From an eight hour shift, they have moved to a 24 hour shift. “We now have to attend every emergency call received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at all times. It also means more administrative work and more responsibility,” Bhor told The Indian Express. Both have now been allotted staff quarters adjacent to their respective fire stations to ensure that they are available at all times.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Betraying mixed emotions of excitement and nervousness, Khot said, “The responsibility of attending emergency calls round the clock is all about perspective for me. I have had ten years of service in the Mumbai Fire Brigade and want to continue doing the job with more vigour and commitment.”

In 2019, Khot received a bravery award from a media house in Mumbai, as recognition for her work during the 2018 fire at Crystal Towers in Parel. Standing atop a 68-metre tall hydraulic platform ladder, Khot scaled the 16 storey building and rescued two pregnant women and a senior citizen stuck at a window billowing smoke and flames. “There was a lot of panic among residents of Crystal Towers. It was also challenging as they climbed onto the ladder’s platform from the window and were brought down safely. I met one of these women while responding to another fire call in Dadar later and she recognised me. I find the work I do very fulfilling,” Khot said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

For Bhor, the journey of a decade with the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been one of learning and growth. She said, “I used to be afraid of small kitchen flames because of ‘tadkas’ (seasoning) while cooking. Even that used to scare me. Firefighting comes with helping people. It is a different experience.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 01:14:37 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement