In a first, Mumbai Fire Brigade promotes two women staffers as station officers

For the first time in the history of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, two women officers have been promoted to the rank of station officer (SO) from their previous postings as assistant station officers (ASOs). This means they are now the first commanding officers of the fire stations they are posted in and will be in charge of responding to fire emergency calls 24×7, apart from discharging other responsibilities.

There are a total of 127 women personnel in the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Sunita Khot (35) and Shubhangi Bhor (33) joined the Mumbai Fire Brigade in 2012 as ASOs. After a decade of service as second in command, Sunita reported to work at 6.30 am on Thursday to the Byculla Fire station attached to the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, while Shubhangi reported to the Wadala Fire station, both as officers in command.

From an eight hour shift, they have moved to a 24 hour shift. “We now have to attend every emergency call received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at all times. It also means more administrative work and more responsibility,” Bhor told The Indian Express. Both have now been allotted staff quarters adjacent to their respective fire stations to ensure that they are available at all times.

Betraying mixed emotions of excitement and nervousness, Khot said, “The responsibility of attending emergency calls round the clock is all about perspective for me. I have had ten years of service in the Mumbai Fire Brigade and want to continue doing the job with more vigour and commitment.”

In 2019, Khot received a bravery award from a media house in Mumbai, as recognition for her work during the 2018 fire at Crystal Towers in Parel. Standing atop a 68-metre tall hydraulic platform ladder, Khot scaled the 16 storey building and rescued two pregnant women and a senior citizen stuck at a window billowing smoke and flames. “There was a lot of panic among residents of Crystal Towers. It was also challenging as they climbed onto the ladder’s platform from the window and were brought down safely. I met one of these women while responding to another fire call in Dadar later and she recognised me. I find the work I do very fulfilling,” Khot said.

For Bhor, the journey of a decade with the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been one of learning and growth. She said, “I used to be afraid of small kitchen flames because of ‘tadkas’ (seasoning) while cooking. Even that used to scare me. Firefighting comes with helping people. It is a different experience.”