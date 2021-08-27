In a first, Mumbai civic body uses drones for fumigation

In a first, the Mumbai civic body has deployed drones for fumigation to combat the menace of malaria and dengue-spreading mosquitoes in the city.

The drones are used for fumigation in the G South ward which has many mill compounds, Railway workshops, slum pockets and are inaccessible and abandoned in some cases. The ward is spread across Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi. The ward office is now using drones to spray anti-larval oil over the inaccessible spots.

The equipment, which costs around Rs 7 lakh, was brought through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. The drone, which has a 10-litre tank, can fly to up to 40 meters in height and spray the chemical in a plot of the size of 5 hectares area in an hour. The drones are being used to spray anti-larval chemical on roof gutters in abandoned mill compounds, railway workshop areas, and inaccessible spots in the slums.

This monsoon, G/South ward office also identified and eliminated 674 mosquito breeding spots.

Last year, the ward was a hotspot of malaria cases between June and August. However, this year, the civic body said that there has been a 54 per cent drop in malaria cases. Between June and August last year, G/south recorded 900 cases, which, this year, fell to 407.

Sharad Ughade, G/South ward officer, said, “The drone is equipped with a camara and will be used for survey and disaster management activities post monsoon.”