In a first, Lalbaugcha Raja’s prasad waste to power KEM, Sion hospitals

Under the ‘Prasad to Power’ initiative, the BMC has proposed to process a minimum of 80 metric tonnes of organic waste and generate around 7,744 units of renewable electricity.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has joined hands with Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to recycle wet waste from its prasad kaksh and generate power for the city hospitals.

Named ‘Prasad to Power’, the plan is to recycle around 8–10 metric tonnes of wet waste daily to produce around 7,744 units of renewable energy for a period of 10 days during the festival.

The civic authorities expect to recycle around 8 to 10 metric tonnes of food and other organic waste every day during the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will then be used to generate power in four civic and government hospitals, including King Edward Memorial (KEM), Kasturba, GTB and Sion.