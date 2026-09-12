In a first, Lalbaugcha Raja’s prasad waste to power KEM, Sion hospitals

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has joined hands with Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal to recycle wet waste from its prasad kaksh and generate power for the city hospitals.
Named ‘Prasad to Power’, the plan is to recycle around 8–10 metric tonnes of wet waste daily to produce around 7,744 units of renewable energy for a period of 10 days during the festival.
The civic authorities expect to recycle around 8 to 10 metric tonnes of food and other organic waste every day during the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will then be used to generate power in four civic and government hospitals, including King Edward Memorial (KEM), Kasturba, GTB and Sion.
Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s oldest and iconic Ganesh mandals, attracting lakhs and crores of devotees from across the country. Every year, during the festival, tonnes of flowers and prasad offered to Lord Ganesha get discarded. But this time, flower and prasad waste from Lalbaugcha Raja will be used to produce renewable energy.
The BMC plan to collect Lalbaugcha waste
According to civic officials, the waste will be collected and transported to BMC’s biomethanation plants at Nair Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, GTB Hospital and Sion Hospital, where it will be processed. Each hospital has a processing capacity of around two metric tonnes of wet waste per day.
Under the ‘Prasad to Power’ initiative, the BMC has proposed to process a minimum of 80 metric tonnes of organic waste and generate around 7,744 units of renewable electricity.
“The actual quantity of electricity generated, however, will depend on the quantity and quality of the segregated waste received and the operating conditions of the biomethanation plants,” an official said. They said the electricity will light patient wards, corridors, and common areas.
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“The project is aimed at demonstrating how large quantities of organic waste generated during public festivals can be diverted from conventional disposal and converted into a useful resource,” the official said, stating that the initiative also seeks to promote source segregation, scientific waste processing, and renewable energy generation.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More