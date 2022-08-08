scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

In a first in India, state comes up with housing scheme for transpersons

The state government is setting up a special portal for transpersons on the lines of the central government where identity cards for community members will be made available. The state government is also coming up with a campaign for registration of transpersons and this card will be used for the application process.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 8, 2022 11:12:06 pm
Narnaware said accommodation is one of the major problems faced by transpersons. (Representational Image)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Maharashtra’s social justice department will reserve a housing project comprising 150 flats for the transgender community in Nagpur. The department is also planning to move a proposal with agencies like MHADA and CIDCO to reserve a certain number of flats for transgenders.

“Nagpur Improvement Trust has a housing complex in its possession with 150 flats. We will include a component from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, will add our share to it and 10 per cent of the flat cost will be paid by a transperson who is willing to buy the flat. And in case the person does not have money, we will set up a loan arrangement with the bank,” said Dr Prashant Narnaware, Commissioner, Social Welfare on Monday. The total cost of the flat is Rs 10 lakh and has a carpet area of 450 square feet.

Narnaware said accommodation is one of the major problems faced by transpersons. “They do not easily get a residence. In case they are following the guru-disciple tradition, then nobody gives them a home or rents a place. It leads to harassment from others and even within the transgender community,” he said. A housing scheme reserved for transpersons will also mean that in case of resale of the flat, it will have to be sold to another transgender individual.

He said this is only the first step from the department to provide accommodation to transpersons. “In the second phase, we will request agencies like MHADA and CIDCO that construct houses to reserve certain components for transpersons. They are citizens of this country and have a right to own property,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
More from Mumbai

A proposal in this regard is pending with the finance department and likely to get clearance soon. The state government is setting up a special portal for transpersons on the lines of the central government where identity cards for community members will be made available. The state government is also coming up with a campaign for registration of transpersons and this card will be used for the application process. “If we get more than 150 applications, then we will have a lottery system and in case of fewer applications, we will provide houses on a first come first serve basis,” he said, adding that the process will begin immediately after the clearance from the state finance department.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:12:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

3

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

5

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement