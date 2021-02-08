In a first for country’s civic bodies, BMC gives nod to set up hybrid power plant

The BMC has inked an agreement with these companies to buy electricity at the rate of Rs 4.75 per unit for the next 25 years. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleared a proposal of setting up a hybrid power plant at the middle of the Vaitarna dam, becoming the first civic body in the country to take up a power project.

On Monday, the standing committee passed a proposal of appointing a joint venture between Shapoorji Pallonji & Company and Mahalaxmi Konal Urja to set up the hybrid solar power plant. While the hydroelectric power plant, which has been long in planning, will have a capacity of 20 MW, the floating solar photovoltaic power plant can generate as much as 80 MW. The project will take 31 months to complete. Of the total 100 MW, the civic body has planned to augment the power supply in its offices.

As per the proposal, 208 million units of electricity can be generated by the plant, which will help the civic body in saving Rs 24 crore on power bills with the help of this project. The BMC has inked an agreement with these companies to buy electricity at the rate of Rs 4.75 per unit for the next 25 years. The BMC will not have to spend money on setting up these solar plants as the company finalised will bear the cost and then sell the electricity.