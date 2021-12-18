In a first, drone delivers vaccines to Palghar village

THE HEALTH department has started delivering vaccines against Covid-19 with the help for a drone to tribal-dominated Palghar district, which has a lot of uneven terrain.

The drive was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas on Thursday.

The drone took only 9.5 minutes to deliver vaccines to Zaat village on Thursday.

Dr Gauri Rathod, the department’s deputy director (Konkan) said, “The terrains in Palghar district make transportation of vaccines difficult… with the help of drones, what should have taken us a few hours was done just 10 minutes… One has to maintain a cold chain for transporation of vaccines.”

“At present, this project has been taken up on a pilot basis. We have to analyse the cost and then decide how this service can be extended to other areas. This drone can travel upto 15 to 20 km and can carry a load of five kg or more,” said Vyas.

Dhaval Ghelasha, a Mumbai-based youth who flies drones and operated the one that delivered the vaccines to the village on Thursday, said, “We have our base at Jawahar and the pilot flight was to Zaat village. Normally, it takes one hour to reach the Zaat village from Jawahar, but the drone took us there in 9.5 minutes and we delivered 300 doses.”