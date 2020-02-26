In a first, BMC deploys camera drones during demolition drive

The BMC has rehabilitated 35 project-affected people at Mira Road. The BMC has rehabilitated 35 project-affected people at Mira Road.

During a recent demolition drive against unauthorised structures near Dahisar river, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the first time deployed drones with camera to monitor the entire process. The civic body said the initiative was intended to monitor any untoward incident during demolition drives.

On February 11, the civic body cleared 95 unauthorised structures on the banks of Dahisar river while monitoring the process through camera drones. The BMC said the drive was completed without any untoward incident. “If you see the area, the demolition is just below the bridge and is heavily crowded. Miscreant would take advantage of the congestion and attack our officials with stones… With drones there was a sense of fear in people that they were being watched,” said Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant municipal commissioner, R Central ward.

The BMC has rehabilitated 35 project-affected people at Mira Road. The demolition drive was undertaken as part of a project to widen the Dahisar river. The civic body is now constructing a retention wall, measuring 225 metres, with the help of the Stormwater department.

This year, BMC has demolished 95 unauthorised structures around Dahisar river, 25 at Vikhroli, 35 at Bhandup, 61 at LBS Road and around 102 illegal encroachment off the Western Express Highway.

