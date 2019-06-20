In 7-hour marathon surgery, doctors reattach train victim’s severed arm

It was quick thinking when Dharmendra Parmar’s friend Lakhan had picked up his severed arm, wrapped it in a plastic bag and carried it to a hospital that helped salvage Parmar’s right arm after the 28-year-old labourer was run over by a train at a Mumbai suburban station.

Advertising

A month after his arm was replanted, Parmar remains admitted in Dr RN Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, where he underwent the replantation surgery on May 6, four hours after the arm was sliced from right above the elbow by the wheels of the train. He now has some sensation in his replanted arm and responds to touch, but is unable to move it.

“I came to Mumbai for a day’s trip with Lakhan for sightseeing. We reached on May 5 morning, and were supposed to take a train from Andheri to Ahmedabad at 8.30 pm,” Parmar says from a bed in the hospital ward, with his mother and sister, both domestic workers, by his side.

When the train had arrived, Parmar was in a washroom. He remembers running as the train started to move, throwing his bag into the compartment and clutching the handle before his leg slipped. A lean Parmar slipped into the gap between the station platform and train. Lakhan had pulled the emergency chain, but by then the train had run over Parmar. As a shocked Parmar lay on tracks, he remembers Lakhan running towards him.

Advertising

“He told me that my arm was missing. I looked at where my hand was a moment ago and fainted when I realised that my right hand was lying at a distance,” he recollects.

Lakhan, along with Government Railway Police personnel, picked up his arm, wrapped it in a plastic bag and rushed him to Cooper Hospital 45 minutes after the accident.

“When he gained conscious, the only thing he kept begging for was that his hand be reattached,” a treating doctor said. According to general surgeon Dr S R Ghetla, a series of test conducted showed he suffered no other major injury. The amputated hand was cleaned. By 1 am, a surgical team of six doctors was around Parmar to begin the meticulous replantation procedure.

In seven hours, first his bone, then muscles, artery, veins and then all nerves were reattached before the skin was stitched back.

Plastic surgeon Dr Nitin Ghag said after administering him anaesthesia, orthopaedic doctors stabilised his bone. “All the cut structures were identified and rejoined. Cut blood vessels and all the cut major nerves were rejoined and the cut muscles were repaired,” he said. After seven hours, the arm turned pink indicating blood flow into the hand. “We knew the surgery was successful,” he said.

Parmar says every day his hand is attached with a machine to measure whether he can feel electric impulses. “I feel current till my fingers, but I can’t move them.” Towards May end, he underwent a skin grafting procedure. It may take six months to a year for his hand to become functional, doctors say.

Parmar’s mother said he has three daughters and a wife waiting in Ahmedabad for him. “But we fear he may catch infection at home. So doctors have kept him here,” she said.

“Although costly modern prosthetic devices have improved over recent years, high rejection rates are still observed in patients supplied with prostheses. It cannot work like a natural hand,” Ghag says.