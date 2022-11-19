scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

In 2020, Shraddha was in Nalasopara hospital for three days for treatment of internal injuries

The doctor said that during the time of admission, Aaftab had introduced himself as Shraddha's husband. “The boy had come along with her and identified himself as her husband. We had called them for follow-up post her discharge but they did not show up,” Shinde added.

Police personnel in Mehrauli forest in Delhi, where body parts of Shraddha Walkar were disposed. PTI

Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old call centre worker who was murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, was admitted to a Nalasopara hospital for three days for suspected internal injuries in December 2020.

During this time, Shraddha had sent a message to a colleague, stating that she has been assaulted. Interestingly, Aaftab had introduced himself as Shraddha’s husband at the hospital when she was undergoing treatment. Dr Shivprasad Shinde from Nalasopara’s Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, told mediapersons on Friday that Shraddha had gotten herself admitted to the hospital on December 3, 2020.

“She complained of severe back and neck pain, due to which she was not able to walk or move her neck. Her treatment was started and she underwent physiotherapy, following which the pain subsided and she was discharged after three days,” he added.

The doctor said that during the time of admission, Aaftab had introduced himself as Shraddha’s husband. “The boy had come along with her and identified himself as her husband. We had called them for follow-up post her discharge but they did not show up,” Shinde added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

Shinde said Shraddha was hesitant about revealing what had caused the injuries. “They were similar to injuries that one suffers during a physical assault,” he added. Her medical reports stated that she had complained of severe back pain, nausea and difficulty in movement of neck for five days before she came to the hospital.

The police, meanwhile, are investigating a chat in which Shraddha had told a colleague that she had been assaulted. In the message she sent on November 24, days before she was admitted to the hospital, Shraddha wrote: “And I won’t be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday. I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne.”

A person named Rahul Roy, who claims to have known Shraddha, said on Friday that he had received a call for help from one of her friend’s during the same period in November.

Advertisement

A driver by profession, Roy told The Indian Express, “We had a common friend, Godwin, who in November 2020 called me to say that Shraddha was in trouble and requested me to help her. When we met her, she had bruises on her body… after which we (Godwin and Roy) went to Tulinj police station and lodged a non-cognizable offence.”

More from Mumbai

When The Indian Express contacted the Tulinj police station, officers said they had received no such complaint. “We did not receive any complaint. After coming to know of what had happened at the hospital, we sent a police team to the hospital on Friday. The hospital authorities said they did not inform the police then as Shraddha had not complained about being assaulted,” Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:07:18 am
Next Story

Delhi Police team quizzes Shraddha’s friend, landlord

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement