In 2015, 1,000 farmers have committed suicide, state tells Bombay HC

In 2015, thousand farmers have committed suicide in Marathwada. The disturbing figures were submitted in the Bombay High Court by the Maharashtra government on Thursday.

Collectors from three districts — Akola, Osmanabad and Yavatmal — addressed the court on reasons and measures to curb the rising numbers of suicide cases. They admitted though there has been a steep rise in such cases, their teams were keen on organising programmes to help the farmers.

Of the total number, the collectors informed, there were 193 suicides in Akola, 164 in Osmanabad and 388 in Yavatmal. The

number of families that were compensated by the government were 144, 149 and 276 respectively.

The court was also informed that Akola had seen, on an average, 11 to 12 suicides in January in the last five years but that number has come down this year. Four cases of suicides have been registered in January this year.

Earlier, the High Court had asked the state government to take farmers suicides seriously and had pointed out that farming was considered an activity of pride in Maharashtra. It had said that the state was merely bandaging injury wounds and should come up with long-term measures for farmers.

The state government has informed that 21 farmers had committed suicide in Beed in 2014, according to the data collected by the state. It also informed that several families of such farmers in Beed and Usmanpur shifted out of the villages thereafter, though this trend was not seen in Latur.

The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report that said as many as 32 farmers from Marathwada had committed suicide in the first week of September 2015, bringing the toll of farmer suicides in the region to 660 in 2015.

