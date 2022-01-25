In 2 operations in 48 hrs, ANC seizes narcotics worth Rs 46L

IN TWO separate operations carried out by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) in the past 48 hours, narcotics worth Rs 46 lakh have been seized.

In the first case, the Kandivali unit of the ANC received a tip-off that a large quantity of ganja was to be delivered in Ghatkopar area on Sunday. The police had received a tip-off that the accused would come in a grey Accord.

A team from the ANC kept an eye out for the vehicle and eventually a team spotted the vehicle near the Ghatkopar bus depot. There were two persons in the vehicle. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found hidden cavities in the door, behind the back seats and the trunk. They found 70 plastic bags hidden in these cavities, with 110 kg of ganja worth Rs 28 lakh. Police then seized the vehicle and arrested the two accused.

On questioning the duo about the source of the ganja, they found it had been procured from Ganjam district of Odisha. An officer said a major chunk of the ganja that comes to Mumbai is sourced from this area. The two arrested accused have been identified as Imran Ansari (42), a Mumbra resident and Ismail Shaikh (21), a Powai resident.

In the second case, a team from the Ghatkopar ANC spotted a person carrying a black bag in Mahul village area. When the police team searched him, they found 120 grams of Mephedrone on him, worth Rs 18 lakh in the international market.

On interrogation, police found that the accused was one of the major players involved in supplying Mephedrone in the city. “He has been arrested and is in ANC custody…There should be a few more arrests in the case,” said an ANC officer.