In 2 months, Mumbai division collects Rs 9.5 cr as fine from passengers for violating lockdown

Of the 1.5 lakh passengers found traveling without tickets, while 54,000 people were fined in May, 96,000 were fined in April. (File)

The Mumbai division of Central Railway (CR) has collected Rs 9.5 crore in fine from 1.5 lakh people travelling in mail express and suburban trains in April and May in violation of lockdown rules. While the 1.5 lakh people travelled without tickets, many were also not involved in providing essential services.

According to CR, intensive and regular ticket-checking drives were conducted in suburban and non-suburban or mail express trains to ensure that only bonafide passengers travel. According to government rules, only people involved in providing essential services can board local trains.

Of the 1.5 lakh passengers found traveling without tickets, while 54,000 people were fined in May, 96,000 were fined in April.

In addition, 1,269 passengers were fined for not wearing masks from April 17 to June 2. In all, Rs 2.4 lakh was collected from them. Officials also detected 2,018 cases of unauthorised travel by people violating the Disaster Management Act. An amount of Rs 10.09 lakh was collected from the violators in May.

“Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all Covid-19 norms,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.