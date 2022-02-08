Maharashtra: In 15 days, daily vaccination fell by nearly 45%; 81 lakh yet to get even first dose

Indicating vaccine saturation, daily vaccination numbers have plunged by nearly 43.24% in the last 15 days in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, over 81 lakh eligible people in the state are yet to get vaccinated. Data provided by the Public Health department show that between January 8 and 22, a total of 69,37,097 people were vaccinated in the state. In the next 15 days, between January 23 and February 6, it dropped to 39,37,196. With the start of the mass vaccination programme for children above 15 years and booster shots in the second week of January, on an average, 7.5 lakh people were inoculated daily in the state till the third week of January, which has now dropped to less than half, to 3.5 lakh.

In the state, over 90% of the eligible population has received the first dose while nearly 68% have been fully vaccinated. Public health officers attribute the drop in vaccination to saturation in the Covid-19 immunisation programme. “We are hardly getting new beneficiaries. Due to the time gap of 84 days, the public are waiting for their second doses. Other than that, booster shots and vaccination among the younger population are the biggest contributors to the latest vaccination tally,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunsation officer.

Meanwhile, as on February 6, 81,41,556 eligible residents of the state haven’t taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Thane has the highest number of unvaccinated people, where 9.75 lakh eligible people haven’t taken the first dose. This is followed by Nashik (7.49 lakh), Jalgaon (6.58 lakh), Nanded (6.01 lakh) and Ahmednagar (5.72 lakh), among others.

Also, the state has 1.09 crore beneficiaries, who have missed their scheduled shots. Of this, 92.19 lakh of the beneficiaries who took the first dose of Covishield haven’t taken their due second jab. While another 17.51 lakh people, after taking their first jab of Covaxin, have missed their scheduled second shot in the state.

Speaking about this, Dr Desai said that during the third wave of infections, a large number of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people contracted Covid-19, and they have now postponed their inoculation. “We are expecting that in the next one month, the daily vaccination will increase once the infected individuals become eligible to get the jab,” he said.

During the third wave, despite the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the case fatality rate was only 0.1%. Doctors believe that due to the vaccination, the severity of illness among patients, especially those with co-morbidities, was contained.

“The available vaccines don’t provide 100% protection against Covid-19. But as seen in the last one month, the death rate among fully vaccinated people is lesser than unvaccinated patients. So, it is essential that all the eligible people get fully vaccinated as the pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state Covid-19 task force.