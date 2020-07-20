In 1 month, 108% rise in Covid cases in high-rises: BMC

As per BMC’s data, on June 9, 4,538 buildings, housing 8.02 lakh residents, were sealed across Mumbai. (File) As per BMC’s data, on June 9, 4,538 buildings, housing 8.02 lakh residents, were sealed across Mumbai. (File)

In just over a month, the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported from residential buildings and high-rises has seen 108 per cent increase, while slums and other congested areas have reported 60 per cent increase in cases, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) state.

With the lockdown relaxed and non-essential movement allowed, the rise in cases have gone back to the buildings like in the initial phase of the pandemic, BMC officials say. Housing societies that were initially keeping their premises locked up, have now let their guard down, with many allowing visitors and house help, they added.

Also, with offices resuming, many residents are travelling to work every day and coming in contact with more and more people. Residents are also getting out for non-essential activities, officials said.

As per BMC’s data, on June 9, 4,538 buildings, housing 8.02 lakh residents, were sealed across Mumbai. A total of 9,956 cases reported from these buildings. Data released by the civic body on July 17, however, show the total buildings that were sealed had gone up to 6,235. These buildings, housing 9.33 lakh residents, have reported 20,735 positive cases — an increase of 10,779 cases in just over a month.

According to the civic data, on June 9 there were 798 containment zones in the city with 18,957 cases. The number of containment zones on July 17 came down to 708, however, the number of cases in these pockets went up by 11,496 to be recorded at 30,453.

The maximum number of sealed buildings –720 – were recorded in the R Central ward (Borivali) which reported 1,001 cases, while the highest number of cases were recorded in F South ward (Parel, Sewree, Wadala). The civic ward has 177 sealed buildings with 1,608 cases.

“There has been a shift in the area from which cases are emerging. After a rigorous focus on slum pockets, we have managed to control the spread in those areas. However, with residents of high-rises moving around due to the unlocking, more cases are emerging from there,” said a senior civic official. The official said most of the Covid-19 patients from the buildings are also opting for home isolation.

