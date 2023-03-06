Imtiaz Jaleel’s protest on issue won’t be tolerated, says MKM

The Marathi Kranti Morcha has threatened to lodge a complaint against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel in every taluka/ district for holding a protest rally against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

MKM leader Abasaheb Patil said, “AIMIM is trying to create unrest amongst Hindus and Muslims. The renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar was long pending. And people of Maharashtra have welcomed the decision.” Those opposing the decision and trying to foment trouble will have to face consequences, he said, adding that “MKM has decided to lodge complaint against Imtiaz Jaleel in every taluka across Aurangabad district.”

On Saturday, Imtiaz Jaleel and his followers held a protest against renaming of Aurangabad. Jaleel said, “I was born in Aurangabad and will die here. I am against changing the name of city. It’s identity should be retained.”

During the two-day protest, at least four unidentified persons in the rally displayed pictures of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, inviting backlash from right wing parties including BJP and MKM. Following a complaint, police have registered case against four unidentified persons for waving posters of Aurangzeb during the protest, an act Jaleel himself disapproved. The four persons who carried the posters were asked to leave the protest.

NCP president Sharad Pawar downplayed the controversy wondering, “How can anybody say those were Aurangzeb’s pictures. Has anybody seen Aurangzeb?”

However, chief of BJP’s spiritual co-ordination cell of Maharashtra, Tushar Bhosale slammed AIMIM. He said, “Glorification of Aurangzeb in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj, will not be allowed,” he said.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar also dismissed the controversy saying, “Does Aurangzeb not belong to Aurangabad? He may have had his origins elsewhere, but he stayed and died here. Mughals ruled India is a fact.”