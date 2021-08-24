IMSD: Indian Muslims must reject the ‘Islamic Emirate’ in Afghanistan

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) in a statement called upon the Indian Muslim community to reject the idea of the ‘Islamic Emirate’ that the Taliban seeks to impose in Afghanistan.

Around 150 Indian Muslims associated with the IMSD along with others committed to secular-democratic politics in a statement said that they were deeply disturbed by the euphoria evident among a section of Indian Muslims over the Taliban’s capture of power.

“It is one thing to welcome the ouster of the occupiers and the overthrow of their puppets, quite another to celebrate the return to power of those who with their barbaric version of Islam have contributed in no small measure to the demonization of Muslims and their faith across the globe”, the statement said.