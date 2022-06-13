IMSD condemns hate-driven politics, opposes calls for blasphemy law

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) has issued a statement deploring the “divisive and hate-driven politics” behind the statements made by the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP, Nupur Sharma. The statement also condemned the threats to her life and said that there should be no place for any law on blasphemy in a democratic state.

“IMSD believes that democracy is inconceivable without the freedom of speech, a freedom that is enshrined in the Indian Constitution. All healthy democracies, however, make a clear and principled distinction between the right to free speech and a bar on hate speech that impinges on the right to life and dignity of the marginalised,” the statement issued on Monday said.

Opposing any kind of blasphemy law in India, the organisation stated: “In a democratic state, there should be no place for any law on blasphemy as it has a chilling effect on free speech. We therefore categorically oppose the demand by certain Muslim/ Islamist/ Hindu/ Hindutva organizations for a blasphemy law in India.”