scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

IMSD condemns hate-driven politics, opposes calls for blasphemy law

"All healthy democracies, however, make a clear and principled distinction between the right to free speech and a bar on hate speech that impinges on the right to life and dignity of the marginalised,” the statement issued on Monday said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 13, 2022 8:31:40 pm
Nupur Sharma, Gulf countries, Prophet remark, BJP responds to gulf countries comments, MEA, India reponds, India news, Indian expressNupur Sharma.

Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) has issued a statement deploring the “divisive and hate-driven politics” behind the statements made by the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP, Nupur Sharma. The statement also condemned the threats to her life and said that there should be no place for any law on blasphemy in a democratic state.

“IMSD believes that democracy is inconceivable without the freedom of speech, a freedom that is enshrined in the Indian Constitution. All healthy democracies, however, make a clear and principled distinction between the right to free speech and a bar on hate speech that impinges on the right to life and dignity of the marginalised,” the statement issued on Monday said.

More from Mumbai

Opposing any kind of blasphemy law in India, the organisation stated: “In a democratic state, there should be no place for any law on blasphemy as it has a chilling effect on free speech. We therefore categorically oppose the demand by certain Muslim/ Islamist/ Hindu/ Hindutva organizations for a blasphemy law in India.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement