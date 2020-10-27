IMSD condemns beheading of school teacher in Paris

Islamic scholar Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali argued that killing people for blasphemy or apostasy is not permissible in Islam.

Members of the The Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) have condemned the beheading of a school teacher, Samuel Paty, in Paris by an 18-year-old Muslim youth Abdullakh Anzorov, who was offended by cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad shown in a class on free speech given by the teacher.

“We are here to condemn in unequivocal terms, no ifs and buts, not only the man responsible for this barbaric act but all those who had any role in the instigation of the crime as also all those who seek to justify it. We are here not just to condemn the slaying of Mr Paty, but also to demand the abolishing of apostasy and banishing of blasphemy anywhere and everywhere across the world,” Javed Anand, convenor of the IMSD, said during a webinar organised by the IMSD on Sunday.

Islamic scholar Dr Zeenat Shaukat Ali argued that killing people for blasphemy or apostasy is not permissible in Islam. “Respectfully, the Paris beheading is a wake-up call to the ulema and leaders of the Muslim world. It is time for both the clergy and the parents to instruct children that such acts of violence are not only detested and abhorred by Islam but are in total contradiction to Islam’s reverence for peace, explicit recognition of tolerance, compassion, social equality, high moral order and spiritual depth,” Ali added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.