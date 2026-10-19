Imran Khan Leave India Notice: Bombay High Court to hear actor’s plea on October 26

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear actor Imran Khan‘s plea on October 26 against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28 after he took part in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

The plea was moved before a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna on Monday, seeking urgent hearing in the Imran Khan Leave India Notice case.

The Leave India Notice was issued on October 14 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025, by joining the protest.