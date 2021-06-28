Improper to name Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover before construction is completed: BMC in reply to corporators

The BJP was planning to pin down the ruling Shiv Sena on the naming issue after MP Rahul Shewale endorsed a demand by local residents that the flyover should be named after a Muslim saint.

Adding more fuel to the controversy over the naming of Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said it would be improper to decide on its name as it was still under construction.

The BJP was planning to pin down the ruling Shiv Sena on the naming issue after MP Rahul Shewale endorsed a demand by local residents that the flyover should be named after a Muslim saint. Manoj Kotak, a BJP MP, in a letter written last year had demanded that the flyover should be named after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Monday, in the works committee (suburban) meeting, in a reply to letters written by Sena corporator Vaishali Shewale and Kotak to name the flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the BMC administration said work was yet to be completed. “The construction work is still on. It has been delayed due to various reasons. Considering this situation, it will take time, technically it’s not possible to name it after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” stated the BMC in its reply.

Following this, BJP corporator Mahadev Shivgan moved a motion against the BMC reply to name the flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; however, committee chairperson and Sena corporator Swapnil Tembhwalkar rejected the proposal. Following this, BJP corporators walked out of the meeting.

Shivgan said the BMC’s reply was misguided as the flyover was expected to be ready by mid-August. “Officials from the bridge department have said the flyover can be opened by August 15. Considering this, we should pass a motion to name the flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But then the Sena rejected the proposal without accepting the suggestion,” said Shivgan, who is also a member of the committee.

The BJP accused the Sena of demeaning the warrior king. “After joining hands with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Sena has already forgotten Hindutva. Now they are not bothered about Shivaji Maharaj,” said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP group leader.

The Shiv Sena has denied allegations by the BJP that it was stalling the suggestion of naming the flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said the proposal was rejected as the civic administration had given a negative response to the demand. “The BJP is only politicising the matter and wants to take credit for everything. All members of the committee want the flyover to be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Since the administration’s reply was negative we decided to reject it,” Tembawalkar said.