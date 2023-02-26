2 imposters arrested for kidnapping & duping businessman’s employee of Rs 32 lakh

The LT Marg Police has arrested two people, including a woman, for allegedly posing as government officers and duping a man working for a south Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 32 lakh, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Singh Ajmer Singh Karcholi (33) and Razia Aziz Shaikh (36) — both work as security guards — said police.

The victim, who works as a cashier for businessman Babulal Chogaji Prajapati in Kalbadevi, recently moved to Mumbai. Around 5 pm on Saturday, the businessman had asked him to visit and collect payment from one Angadia. While returning, the victim was stopped by a man likely in his early 30s near Adarsh Hotel.

“The accused claimed that he was a sales tax officer… and asked him to open his bag containing cash,” said an officer, adding that the accused on the pretext of taking legal action against the victim, seized his bag and took him to an adjoining lane. “A woman, who was waiting there, along with the imposter sales tax officer drove away with the victim on their motorbike.” They also seized the victim’s cellphone. After some time, the woman got off the vehicle with the bag containing cash. The accused man, too, dropped the complainant near a railway station and left.

The victim then went to his office and informed the businessman about the incident, following which a case of kidnapping, cheating, and impersonation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the LT Marg police station.

Police launched an investigation and checked CCTV footage from near the crime spot. “We received the details of the bike used in the crime along with other leads in the case, and traced the two accused to Mangaldas market and arrested them,” said the officer. “We have recovered the stolen cash from the possession of the accused. They were produced before a court and have been sent to police custody till March 1,” said the officer, adding that a further investigation is underway.