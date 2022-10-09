scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Imported from South Africa, cocaine worth Rs 502 crore recovered in city

Based on specific intelligence by DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit, a container carrying pears and green apples, imported from South Africa, was intercepted at Nhava Sheva port on Thursday.

The importer has been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (Representational Image)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized cocaine worth Rs 502 crore that was being imported from South Africa.

Based on specific intelligence by DRI’s Mumbai Zonal Unit, a container carrying pears and green apples, imported from South Africa, was intercepted at Nhava Sheva port on Thursday. Upon examination, it was revealed that a large number of bricks, made up of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1 kg each, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples. A total of 50 such bricks, weighing 50.23 kg and valued at Rs 502 crore, were recovered.

This cocaine was imported in the name of the same importer who was earlier arrested by DRI in a case in Vashi, involving seizure of 198 kg meth and 9 kg of cocaine from a consignment of oranges from South Africa. This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine smuggled through sea containers in the recent past.

The importer has been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. This is part of a series of large drug seizures made by DRI’s Mumbai Zonal Unit — from 198 kg of methamphetamine and 9 kg cocaine to 16 kg heroin — in the last 10 days.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:35:23 am
