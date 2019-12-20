‘Important for Indians to speak against this’: At demonstration, many first-time protesters

Protesters at August Kranti Maidan. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Protesters at August Kranti Maidan. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Of the demonstrators gathered at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many had never participated in a protest before.

Akmal Shaikh came all the way from Mira Road along with his sister. Shaikh, a vendor on online portal Amazon, skipped work on Thursday. “I have ignored a lot of things till now — mob lynchings, the Babri Masjid verdict, but this is a direct attack on us. If I don’t speak now, the next thing we know, we will also be in detention centres,” he said.

Shaikh said he has never been part of any protest, but watching the news and Twitter feeds provoked him to act. His sister Shabana Shaikh, also a first-time protester, said there were several protests in Mira Road and Bhayander against CAA.“But I wanted to come to August Kranti Maidan to show strength and unity. If Hindus are ready to protest for our sake, shouldn’t we step out too?” she said.

Shabana, a housewife, said there is fear amongst her community about whether they would be able to prove their citizenship. “Elderly people do not keep documentation of land or their identity in my family. What if this exercise is expanded to entire India? Why should we prove that we are Indians?” she said.

While some came out to protest against the “unconstitutional Act”, others stood in support of students of Jamis Millia Islamia, who were allegedly assaulted by the Delhi Police. Maria Anwar (23), a Rizvi College student, said she found “it outrageous to attack the students”. The student of architecture said she had been thinking about voicing her opinion against the Act for a few days. She told her parents about her decision to join the protests on Thursday. “They were worried but said yes. It is important for people of India to protest against this,” she said.

Her friend Zoque Wahiv, also an architecture student, said he came for the protests without informing his parents. “Before this, there has never been a need to go out and protest. But we thought this time we should join it,” Wahiv said.

In the days leading to the protest, organisers reached out to people on social media to share different songs that will be sung throughout the demonstration as well as ideas for placards; nearly every message asked people to protest peacefully.

Research organisation Quipper had its entire female staff on the road on Thursday to show solidarity. Daly Agarwal, an employee, said she had never witnessed such a huge crowd at a protest. “We skipped work today for this. My family was happy I was expressing my dissent against the Act,” she said.

Several shops in Madanpura also remained shut on Thursday to support the protest.

Anson Thomas, a former retired customs officer, was carrying a banner thanking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on one side while the other carried a quote from the Bible about peace. He said he played hockey for Indian customs and has worked in red-light areas under the banner of sports mission.

“I appreciate Uddhav Thackeray for supporting the protesters and comparing (police action against) them to Jallianwalla Bagh,” he said.

