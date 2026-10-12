54 impersonators, 172 bank jobs: How CBI used iris scans to crack exam racket
The CBI told a Mumbai court that iris scans taken during public sector bank recruitment exams matched the men it arrested, not the real candidates. An IBPS audit flagged 257 suspects, 180 of them already working in banks.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court in Mumbai on Saturday that a match in iris scans had shown that “dummy candidates” had appeared in exams for different public sector banks. The CBI alleged that the scan conducted during the examination process held in various states had matched the arrested accused, who were not the real candidates for the banking jobs.
The CBI has arrested four persons so far, while an FIR filed on August 20 named 135 accused, including impersonators and recruits who are employed now in banks, for alleged cheating in exams held between 2020 and 2024.
How it came to light
Candidates for jobs at various public sector banks and regional rural banks are selected through a Common Recruitment Process conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). In 2025, the autonomous body undertook a data analysis, photo comparison and biometric matching of candidates in exams conducted by it for the past five years in a bid to strengthen the integrity and ensure the sanctity of the exams.
The analysis found that photos uploaded at the time of registration were morphed by merging the photos of the impersonators. The IBPS flagged the use of old photos; it found the same impersonators repeatedly appearing for interviews, the registration of their biometrics, and them attending document verification events at the banks before their appointments.
“Once the joining letters are collected by these impersonators, the candidate who has not participated in the whole process joins the bank. This modus operandi makes it difficult to detect at any of the above-mentioned stages of the recruitment process,” the IBPS complaint said. It then wrote to the various banks seeking a re-verification of the biometrics.
The process flagged mismatch and irregularities in the biometrics, with a total of 257 suspects flagged from among the selected candidates. Of these, 180 were working in various banks across India. The analysis also led the IBPS to identify 54 impersonators who had appeared for more than one candidate in these exams, aiding nearly 172 in getting the jobs. The IBPS then took action against 180 working candidates and 177 other remaining candidates, debarring them for life and directing the banks to take action as per service rules.
FIRs and arrests
The first action was taken in Madhya Pradesh in December 2025, when 19 bank officials of the state’s Gramin Bank were suspended. The IBPS filed a complaint with the local police and the probe was also done by the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau, Bhopal, which filed two FIRs in December 2025 and April 2026. An FIR was filed on August 20 by the CBI’s Mumbai Special Task Branch, naming a further 135 persons.
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On October 8 and 9, the CBI arrested four persons and produced them before a court in Mumbai. The CBI’s special public prosecutor, Gaurav Srivastav, told court that accused Vishwa Bhaskar appeared for an exam for two candidates — Sanjiv Kumar Bharati and Santosh Kumar Bharati; accused Abhishek Kumar appeared as Harimohan Meena and Manish Kumar as Amit Kumar, and that the candidates’ iris scans had matched the accused.
The accused denied the allegations stating that the FIR had not shown any proof of how the alleged crime was conducted and that their custody is not needed. The court said that the CBI needs their custody for a detailed probe into the modus operandi and to trace other accused.
The three were sent to custody till Wednesday, while accused Rajeev Ranjan, produced before court on October 9 was sent to CBI custody till October 13. Ranjan had appeared in different stages of exams from 2020-2021, the CBI told court. The agency said that more arrests are likely with searches being conducted across the country, based on the locations of the real and dummy candidates.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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