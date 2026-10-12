54 impersonators, 172 bank jobs: How CBI used iris scans to crack exam racket

A match in iris scans had shown that “dummy candidates” had appeared in exams for different public sector banks, the CBI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court in Mumbai on Saturday that a match in iris scans had shown that “dummy candidates” had appeared in exams for different public sector banks. The CBI alleged that the scan conducted during the examination process held in various states had matched the arrested accused, who were not the real candidates for the banking jobs.

The CBI has arrested four persons so far, while an FIR filed on August 20 named 135 accused, including impersonators and recruits who are employed now in banks, for alleged cheating in exams held between 2020 and 2024.

How it came to light

Candidates for jobs at various public sector banks and regional rural banks are selected through a Common Recruitment Process conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). In 2025, the autonomous body undertook a data analysis, photo comparison and biometric matching of candidates in exams conducted by it for the past five years in a bid to strengthen the integrity and ensure the sanctity of the exams.