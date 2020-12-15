Impersonation case filed by Hrithik transferred to CIU

Hrithik Roshan

Four years after Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan lodged a complaint of impersonation with Mumbai Crime Branch’s Cyber unit, senior officials on Monday transferred the case from Cyber unit to Crime Intelligence Unit.

On May 23, 2016, the police had registered a case against unidentified persons under sections 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code, 66 (C) and 66 (D) IT Act. In his complaint he had alleged that mails were being sent out from an email id which doesn’t belong to him. The mails were allegedly being sent to Kangana Ranaut.

Pursuant to the filing of the case the two actors had sent legal notices to each other seeking an apology.

The transfer of investigation from one unit to another comes five days after a lawyer from senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani office wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner seeking development in the FIR registered by his client Hrithik Roshan.

The letter read, “We write to you on behalf of our client Hrithik Roshan. Our client lodged a FIR bearing C.R.No.78/ 2016 dated 23.05.2016, with the cyber crime police station against unidentified individuals for offenses punishable under sections 419 IPC r/w. sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. A copy of the FIR is attached herewith for ease of reference. Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that inspite of an order dated 30.11.2016, passed by the Ld. Magistrate, Esplanade Court, directing the return of our client’s laptop and phone he has not collected the same as he wanted to assist the police reach the real culprits who had impersonated him. The letter stated that till date the case was still pending and requested for completion of investigation.

