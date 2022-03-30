Immunisation against Covid: Districts gear up to jab 90 lakh people yet to take first dose

As the state is preparing to waive Covid-19 restrictions, nearly 90 lakh people haven’t taken either of the two vaccine doses. The state public health department, in a desperate attempt, has instructed all districts to give a boost to the inoculation drive for the “vulnerable” population.

With a drop in Covid-19 cases, many are not so eager to get vaccinated anymore. For the last one month, the population having taken the first dose has remained stuck at 91 per cent. Health officials fear that with complete relaxation in Covid-19 curbs, the rate of daily vaccination, which currently stands at around 2.5 lakh, may drop further. Health volunteers are struggling to convince the unvaccinated or the partially vaccinated people to get the jab.

For this purpose, district officials have ramped up door-to-door survey to identify the unvaccinated. “Again, we are contacting individuals on the phone to give them a reminder. Also, we are sending messages to people named in our official list,” said Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer.

To get residents get the jabs, districts like Hingoli, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur have imposed restrictions on the purchase of ration, petrol and procurement of salary, among others.

Renuka More, a nurse from Beed, said that unlike the peak of the pandemic, villagers have lost interest in taking the jab. “After counselling, all agree to get the jab but 90 per cent don’t turn up. Now, with no active Covid-19 cases in the district, it is more challenging to convince them to get the vaccine,” she added.

The state has over over 50 lakh doses of Covieshield, 25 lakh doses of Covaxin and 30 lakh doses of Corbevax with it. In the last two months, the vaccination rate in Maharashtra has dropped drastically. In March, till 28th, 47.5 lakh vaccines were administered, which was 75 lakh in February. In January, it was 1.4 crore.

On January 10, the campaign to give booster dose to senior citizens with co-morbidities as well as healthcare and frontline workers, had begun. Later, it was extended to all senior citizens. In the last two months, only 10 lakh senior citizens have taken the third dose, which is essential to provide additional protection against the Covid-19 infection.

The state government is planning to revoke the Disaster Management Act from April 1 under instructions from the Centre. As per this, many districts are expected to get more relaxation based on their positivity and vaccination rates.

But doctors warned that the unvaccinated and the elderly with severe comorbidities fall in the vulnerable category and can infect others if the state is hit by another wave. “It was seen how vaccinated people didn’t face severe Covid-19 infection last time. Most number of deaths were reported among the unvaccinated and those with underlying health issues. European countries are already witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, so people need to get fully vaccinated before all the restrictions are revoked,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.