Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Immersion in Dahisar river, activists protest

In December 2021, BMC had inaugurated a Rs 246 crore-project for the rejuvenation of Dahisar.

IDOL immersion in Dahisar river inside SGNP is set to resume this year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival. (File Photo)

IDOL immersion in Dahisar river inside SGNP is set to resume this year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival on Wednesday.

“All preparations have been made for immersion in the Dahisar river in SGNP, based on demand from local political leaders and Ganesh mandals. On September 9, immersion will take place at this spot,” a senior police officer said.

Immersion for the Ganesh festival in the river was stopped around 2018, and an artificial pond was set up outside the park. In August, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had directed the state to make a comprehensive policy that promotes immersion of idols in artificial water bodies.



Mumbai March, a Mumbai-based citizens’ initiative working to push for rejuvenation of rivers has issued a statement criticising the move. The statement read, “Mumbai March is trying its best to create awareness not to pollute the environment inside the park and do the visarjan in the two huge tanks provided next to Dahisar River in SGNP car parking lot. In addition, idols made of Plaster of Paris were prevented and taken out by BMC and sent to Gorai. We would like to inform [you] that we are sending notices to SGNP, Kasturba Marg Police Station and BMC to do the needful as per court order and our efforts will continue till the citizens of this city get back their rivers. Looking forward to pollution-free rivers in our city.”

Gopal Jhaveri of Mumbai March said, “We made tremendous efforts to stop immersion inside the SGNP. An artificial pond of a permanent nature, in cement-concrete, was constructed right outside the national park. However, this year, political banners and posters of the Shiv Sena have cropped up in the area, saying their efforts to allow immersion inside the park have fructified this year. We will approach the court regarding this matter.”

The banners, put up by former corporator from Shiv Sena, Riddhi Khursange, and ex-corporator Bhaskar Khursange, said, “It is difficult to immerse idols larger than 15-16 feet [in the artificial pond]. Demand from Ganesh mandals for immersion in SGNP has come through for September 9.” Riddhi Khursange was not available for comment.  

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:45:40 am
