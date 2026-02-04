‘Immediately withdraw’ vehicles unfit for waste transport: BMC to officials

Eyeing to prevent risks of safety hazards, civic brass has directed ward officials to “immediately reject and withdraw” all vehicles which are found to be unsafe during the course of the inspection. (Credit: https://www.mcgm.gov.in/)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued directives calling for “immediate inspection” of the city’s fleet of solid waste collection and transportation vehicles after a field inspection of its fleet operations in Dharavi shed light on poor condition of several large compactors and mini-compactors.

Eyeing to prevent risks of safety hazards, civic brass has directed ward officials to “immediately reject and withdraw” all vehicles which are found to be unsafe during the course of the inspection.

According to senior officials from the BMC’s solid waste management (SWM) department, several large and mini compactors which collect waste were found in “extremely poor” condition during the course of a recent inspection in Dharavi.