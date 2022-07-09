After IMD’s red alert, Mumbai sees a dry Friday

Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forewarned of very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall and issued a red alert for Friday, Mumbai witnessed a dry day.

While an orange alert asks the authorities to be prepared, a red alert is a warning and a call to take action.

The IMD, in its district forecast, withdrew the red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, as these districts witnessed very light rainfall throughout Friday. In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1.4 mm rainfall each.

An orange alert will stay in place till Tuesday, July 12. According to the forecast, Mumbai and Thane are very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain at a few places till Tuesday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said the the low pressure area that had developed over Odisha, travelled from the central parts of the country and reached Gujarat, activating the monsoon surge. “The system lost its intensity and also travelled much faster than expected, owing to which heavy rain was not witnessed in the city,” he added.

The head of IMD’s Climate Research and Services in Pune, K S Hosalikar, said, “Nearly 90 per cent of the parameters for very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were met for Mumbai. The only parameter not in favour was the offshore trough from south Maharashtra to north Kerala. That was the only one thing… and that the well-marked low pressure was far away.”

“There was rainfall up to Raigad, which received heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Raigad got the benefit of hilly terrain.”

Meanwhile, till July 8, Mumbai has witnessed total seasonal rainfall of 1,092 mm. A week ago, on July 1, this figure was 467.3 mm. In the last seven days, the city has seen 624.7 mm of rainfall.

Last year, Mumbai had recorded 70 per cent of the average July rainfall in the first 16 days. This year, it has already received 70 per cent of the July rainfall in the first six days of the month. In 2021, rainfall in Mumbai had picked only in the second week of July.