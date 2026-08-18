Rain, cloudy skies to remain in Mumbai, Thane; El Nino system to get stronger

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts have woken up to overcast skies and moderate rainfall in the past few days. And according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Thane and Raigad will continue to witness light rainfall and cloudy skies until August 21.

The slowdown in rain intensity comes on the heels of the El Niño system, which intensified in July. The climate pattern, which weakens monsoon rains in India, is likely to get stronger in the coming months.

There are no fresh IMD alerts for the region. But since rain has continued to lash Mumbai and the neighbouring districts, data furnished by the IMD showed that between Sunday and Monday morning, its Santacruz station received 5.8 mm rain and the Colaba station recorded 1.6 mm rain.