IMD warns of heat wave conditions in parts of north Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from March 30.

While no heat wave alerts have been issued for Mumbai, the day temperature is likely to soar to 37 degrees Celsius, which is 4-5 degrees above normal, from Wednesday.

Heat waves in one or two pockets are likely in Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim.

According to the forecast issued by the weather bureau, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is very likely over Maharashtra during the next five days. Isolated heat wave conditions over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely during March 29th -31.

On Monday, Akola in Vidarbha region was the hottest in the state with the day temperature soaring to 42.9 degrees Celsius. Experts said such a prolonged spell of hot days in the state, including in the coastal areas, have predominantly been due to the warm winds coming from hotter west and northwest India regions, where heat wave conditions prevailed last week. Mumbai and north Konkan areas too experienced high temperatures and heatwave-like conditions recently.

As per the seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius, from Wednesday till April 2. Partly cloudy skies are likely starting next month.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at IMD’s Santacruz observatory was normal at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the night or the minimum temperature was a degree above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius.

In its March-May summer season temperature outlook released last month, the IMD said that above normal maximum temperatures would prevail over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining northern Maharashtra, and west Madhya Pradesh, along with some pockets of east Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland during March, April and May.