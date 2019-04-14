IMD issues thunderstorm warning for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada

Advertising

Met department said that the maximum temperature in the city will continue to rise till Sunday. (Representative Image)Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning is likely to occur over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Palghar, Thane and Pune, for some days till April 16, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. Light rainfall, meanwhile, was recorded at Solapur and Satara in Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday, it said.

The IMD issued thunderstorm and lightning alerts for Madhya Maharashtra on April 12, 13 and 15; for Marathwada from April 12 to 15; and Vidarbha on April 11 and 15. It said that there was also a possibility of hailstorm at one or two places.

“There is a chance of formation of an upper air cyclonic circulation in Maharashtra and its adjoining areas. This added moisture incursion will bring rain to isolated places,” a release issued by the IMD said.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded a spike in maximum temperature on Saturday evening at 35.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on the day. The city, meanwhile, continued to witness 70 per cent humidity.

The Met department has said that the maximum temperature in the city will continue to rise till Sunday, but it is likely to plummet a few notches over the next week. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees.