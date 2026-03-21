IMD sounds yellow warning for Mumbai, Thane; hot & humid conditions, temperature to soar to 36 degrees

The city had sought respite, after a prolonged heatwave spell in the first half of March, owing to a western disturbance system in the northern parts of the city. (File Photo)

After a brief respite over the past week, Mumbai is bracing for another spell of sweltering heat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow warning of hot and humid conditions between Monday and Tuesday. While the weather bureau has not sounded a heatwave for the week, temperatures are projected to soar over 36 degrees Celsius starting Monday.

Over the past week, as several parts of Maharashtra experienced gusty winds, thunderstorms and hailstorms, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts witnessed a dip in heat levels with day time temperatures oscillating between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory in the suburbs logged minimum temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius, which is 1.4 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature dipped to 31.3 degrees on Friday afternoon. The city had sought respite, after a prolonged heatwave spell in the first half of March, owing to a western disturbance system in the northern parts of the city.