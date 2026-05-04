IMD sounds yellow alert as Mumbai, Thane to touch 39 degrees

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Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are poised for another bout of hot spell with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in the region, starting Wednesday.
Stating the likelihood of hot and humid conditions, the weather department has forecast that temperatures are likely to hover over 36 degrees in Mumbai and past 39 degrees in Thane district.
According to data, daytime temperatures soared past 34 degrees in the suburbs as well as Colaba coastal observatory on Monday. The city sought no respite during the evening as well with the minimum temperatures in Santacruz and Colaba stations oscillating between 28 and 29 degrees on Sunday night.
In no further relief, the IMD has forecast another spike in temperatures in Mumbai as well as neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, starting Wednesday. Between May 6 and May 8, maximum temperatures in Mumbai suburbs are likely to surpass 36 degrees while in Thane, temperatures are forecast to cross 38 to 39 degrees. Meteorologists have attributed the spike in temperatures to the influx of dry, easterly winds.
With temperatures across North Konkan remaining above normal over the next few days, the IMD on Monday issued a special notification advising vulnerable people to take precautionary measures owing to expected impact of heat cramps and heat rash during the peak hours. In its advisory, the weather department has directed citizens to avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, cautioning workers to avoid direct sunlight and schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
However, the IMD maintained that no heat wave or warm night warnings have been sounded in the region as of now. For perspective, a heatwave is sounded in coastal regions like Konkan when day time temperatures surpass 4.5 degrees above the normal or beyond 37 degrees for consecutive days. A severe heatwave is issued when temperatures cross 6.5 degrees above the normal.
The rise in temperature comes along the heels of the IMD, earlier this month, indicating that temperatures are likely to remain high across the country only during the summer months but also during monsoon season, and thereafter.
While Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Konkan regions are set to swelter, other districts of Maharashtra including Vidarbha and Marathawada are slated to experience thunderstorms, lightning alongside gusty winds in the upcoming days. The region is poised to witness pre-monsoon showers owing to a trough system. According to the IMD, a trough currently runs from upper air cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood to northeast Arabian sea across Rajasthan while another north-south trough runs from Vidarbha to Comorin Area across Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu.
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