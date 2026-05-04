IMD sounds yellow alert as Mumbai, Thane to touch 39 degrees

IMD has forecast another spike in temperatures in Mumbai as well as neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri, starting Wednesday (File Photo)

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts are poised for another bout of hot spell with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert in the region, starting Wednesday.

Stating the likelihood of hot and humid conditions, the weather department has forecast that temperatures are likely to hover over 36 degrees in Mumbai and past 39 degrees in Thane district.

According to data, daytime temperatures soared past 34 degrees in the suburbs as well as Colaba coastal observatory on Monday. The city sought no respite during the evening as well with the minimum temperatures in Santacruz and Colaba stations oscillating between 28 and 29 degrees on Sunday night.