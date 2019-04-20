IMD: Slight rise in temperature, air quality moderate in Mumbai

The city on Friday recorded a slight increase in maximum temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the city has hovered around 33 degrees Celsius for the past week. Providing some relief, the minimum temperature on the day dipped one degree below normal at 23.5 degrees Celsius. Friday evening also recorded a drop in humidity levels at 47 per cent.

Advertising

Minimum temperatures in the interiors of Maharashtra also showed a perceptible fall following showers and thunderstorms in various parts.

“The maximum temperature dropped a little, following the rain and thunderstorm,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, western region, IMD, said.

The Met department has forecast a rise in temperature over the next week.

After recording a ‘satisfactory’ air quality index (AQI) at 84 on Thursday — the best this year — the AQI saw a sharp rise on Friday to settle at 124, the moderate category.