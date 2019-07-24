IMD predicts very heavy rainfall across Mumbai, BMC on alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very very heavy rainfalls across Mumbai and suburban areas on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. Keeping the forecast in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept assistant engineers on standby in every ward of the city.

Meanwhile, Researchers from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which monitors the air quality at 10 stations across the city, said with high moisture content in the air and high speed of winds in the form of westerlies (northwesterly winds), pollutants have dispersed. Of the 10 locations, Colaba saw the best AQI at 24, followed by AQI of 29 in Worli.

Intense spell of rain towards city side (pink dots) for last one hour…covering CST …

Next few hours in suburbs it will start… pic.twitter.com/gf17H5P3he — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 23, 2019

The AQI of PM 2.5 in the range 0-50 range falls under the good category; 51-100 is satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 is poor; 301-400 is very poor and above 400 is severe. On June 28, SAFAR recorded an AQI of 22.

Many residents from the city took to social media and posted photographs to celebrate the rare blue sky. By evening, however, the city saw a partly cloudy sky, with Santacruz observatory recording 1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am 5.30 pm, maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius.