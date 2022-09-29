IMD predicts light rain in Mumbai till end of week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted light drizzles in Mumbai till the end of this week and said there is no sign of monsoon retreat from most parts of the city.

Mumbaikars woke up to light rain Thursday with the island city and the suburban belt experiencing moderate to light rainfall after two days of dry spell. The city in the past two weeks received light rain and the showers receded after last weekend.

The IMD forecast for the next 48 hours said, “Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the island city and suburbs,”

Sushma Iyer, a weather scientist of IMD said, “Currently, the retreat is happening in North Indian states like Punjab and there is no immediate sign of retreat in Mumbai. Therefore, light drizzles of rain will continue over Mumbai. These will be sporadic spells.”

The Colaba and Santacruz weather stations have recorded 7.6 mm and 10.5 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature stood at 31 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 26 degrees Celsius.