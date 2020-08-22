IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring districts

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the Santacruz weather station recorded 31.6 mm rain while Colaba recorded 63.2 mm, both under moderate category. (File)

On account of a well-marked low-pressure area and a shifting monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts over the next 24 hours with gusty winds.

An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Saturday for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

“A well-marked low-pressure area over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh now lies over central part of east Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is very likely to gradually move nearly westwards across west Madhya Pradesh in next 3-4 days. Under the influence, Southwest monsoon flow had strengthened over the Arabian Sea resulting in enhancement of rainfall activity,” said IMD’s evening bulletin.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the Santacruz weather station recorded 31.6 mm rain while Colaba recorded 63.2 mm, both under moderate category. Heavy rain — highest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — was recorded in the same time period at 128.5 mm in Dahisar.

After two days of light to moderate rain, Mumbai received continuous showers with spells of intermittent intense rainfall since Friday morning. In nine hours ending at 5.30 pm, Santacruz observatory recorded 45.7 mm while Colaba recorded 20.6 mm of rain.

Mumbai has recorded 944.8 mm rain between August 1 and 21, which is 404 mm more than the average rainfall for the month at 540.8 mm. So far this season i.e. from June 1 to August 21 Mumbai recorded 64% excess rain.

Meanwhile, the present water stock in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to the city has reached 90.88 per cent of total capacity. Last year it was 94.19 per cent. Currently, 10 per cent cut in the supply is in effect from Friday.

