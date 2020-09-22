IMD predicts heavy rain today for Mumbai, Thane

Moderate to a few intense spells, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, hit parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday evening.

Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 64 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places.

The intensity of the rain is likely to reduce from Wednesday, with the weather bureau issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai.

Moderate to a few intense spells, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, hit parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday evening. Between 5 pm and 7 pm, Bandra recorded 20.2 mm, Santacruz 16.6 mm, Ram Mandir 28.5 mm and Thane and Kalyan between 40 mm to 70 mm of rainfall.

For the coastal districts – Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall (above 204 mm) on Tuesday.

“Given the low pressure area formed in north-west Bay of Bengal, parts of Konkan-Goa and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely to receive enhanced rainfall activity during the next two days with a gradual reduction thereafter,” said IMD.

With the formation of the low pressure area, south-westerly monsoon flow is expected to strengthen, leading to an increase in rainfall activity in the state.

According to the forecast for Mumbai, occasional gusty winds with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph, along and off the coast, may damage vulnerable and temporary structures. With heavy to very heavy rainfall warning, flooding and traffic disruptions are also likely on Tuesday.

After above-average rainfall in August, Palghar, Mumbai and Raigad recorded deficient rainfall in September. Mumbai received 123.6 mm of rain between September 1 and 21, which is 46 per cent below the average (229.7 mm) for the same period. It had received 3261.3 mm rain since June 1, which is 55 per cent above the average mark.

