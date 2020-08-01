IMD predicts heavy rain in Mumbai tomorrow; orange alert for August 5

Apart from July 22, the city has received rainfall every day of the month. (Photo by Pradip Das.) Apart from July 22, the city has received rainfall every day of the month. (Photo by Pradip Das.)

Rainfall activity in Mumbai and its adjoining areas is likely to increase from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

A district forecast issued by the IMD said heavy rain at isolated places was very likely in Mumbai on Sunday, while an orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at few places has also been issued for the city, Thane and Palghar from August 3. Konkan region is also set to receive heavy rain from Saturday.

“There could be an enhancement of rain over the west coast from today (Friday) onwards for south Konkan. North Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, is likely to get heavy rain from Sunday. The trend is likely to continue with further increase in rainfall activity,” KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (western region), IMD, said.

A bulletin issued by IMD stated: “Due to convergence of strong lower-level winds over the west coast, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are most likely along the west coast during the next five days. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan and Goa on August 4.”

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded “light” rain at 8.5 mm, while Colaba station recorded “moderate” rain at 45 mm. While rainfall in June was deficient, Mumbai recorded 78.73 per cent above average rainfall in July. The average rainfall for July is 840.7 mm. With a total 1,502.6 mm rainfall, July was the wettest in the last 76 years. In 2014, 1,468.5 mm rain was recorded for July.

From June 1, the city has recorded 1897.6 mm rain, which is 565.1 mm excess rainfall, a departure of 42 per cent from the normal. IMD classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain, 64.5-115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy, and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain for a period of 24-hours. The city witnessed five ‘very heavy’ rain days through the month so far with maximum rain recorded between July 4 and 5 at 200.8 mm followed by 191.2 mm on July 15-16.

Apart from July 22, the city has received rainfall every day of the month. The rain deficient districts in the state include Nandurbar (-33 per cent), Satara (-28 per cent), Palghar (-29 per cent).

