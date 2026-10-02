Mumbai weather turns again; as monsoon leaves, weekend to get warmer

Mumbai on Thursday recorded above-normal temperatures as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 34 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 33 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.
With the city inching towards a monsoon withdrawal, the days and nights are set to get warmer during the weekend as the temperature levels will continue to remain above the normal range, said IMD officials.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, said Mumbai’s days and nights are set to get warmer during the weekend.
“During the weekend, the temperatures will hover between 34 and 35 degrees, while no extreme heat warnings will be issued for the city, the weather will continue to remain uncomfortable,” Nair told Express.
In the last two days, Mumbai’s temperature was on the brink of surpassing the normal range. On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 33 degrees Celsius – at par with the normal temperature range, while on Thursday, the temperature levels surpassed the normal margin. Scientists said an extreme heat or a heat wave warning will only be issued after the temperature levels surpass the 37-degree mark.
“Since the monsoon’s withdrawal is happening now, an anti-cyclonic formation is also taking place, along with wind reversal. These factors are favourable to make the temperatures go up,” Nair told the Indian Express.
Usually, monsoon’s withdrawal takes place during the first week of October, following which the city records an October heat period. The temperature levels later recorded a decline starting in November and continuing till February.
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However, owing to a prevailing El-Niño condition (a natural climate pattern defined by above-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean), Mumbai’s temperature levels will continue to hover above normal levels. In the Indian subcontinent, an active El-Niño phenomenon records higher temperature levels and inadequate rainfall.
Mumbai surrounded by haze
On Thursday morning, Mumbai’s skyline was seen engulfed under a thick blanket of haze. However, the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) dashboard showed that Mumbai’s AQI level remained under normal levels on Thursday.
Speaking to The Indian Express, an official from the state pollution board stated that the haze is the result of slow wind speed which Mumbai is currently experiencing. However, the officials stated that the blanket of air will clear out once the wind speed picks up.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More