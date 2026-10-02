Mumbai weather turns again; as monsoon leaves, weekend to get warmer

In the last two days, Mumbai’s temperature was on the brink of surpassing the normal range (File photo)

Mumbai on Thursday recorded above-normal temperatures as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 34 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 33 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees above normal.

With the city inching towards a monsoon withdrawal, the days and nights are set to get warmer during the weekend as the temperature levels will continue to remain above the normal range, said IMD officials.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, said Mumbai’s days and nights are set to get warmer during the weekend.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“During the weekend, the temperatures will hover between 34 and 35 degrees, while no extreme heat warnings will be issued for the city, the weather will continue to remain uncomfortable,” Nair told Express.