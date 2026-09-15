Mumbai surpasses annual monsoon quota as rain returns: More showers expected?

IMD's Santacruz station has surpassed its seasonal monsoon average quota for the year with a surplus of 2 percent (file photo)

With showers back in Maharashtra, Mumbai has surpassed its annual average rain quota in the monsoon season, with the suburbs recording 2,442.6 mm of rain since the onset of the southwest monsoon in June until Tuesday morning, September 15. Mumbai receives its annual rainfall quota during the monsoon season between June and September.

During these four months, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) climatological records show that its Santacruz observatory records an average of 2,389 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba coastal station in the island city division receives 2,103 mm of rain.

Even as the monsoon period is yet to conclude, the IMD’s Santacruz station has surpassed its seasonal monsoon average quota for the year with a surplus of 2 percent until now. According to IMD data, the Santacruz station clocked in 2,442.6 mm of rain between June and Tuesday morning.