Mumbai braces for temperature rise as rain activity eases; Thane, Palghar off IMD alerts

Rain activity is likely to ease in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating only light to moderate showers starting today, August 4. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to rise as rain activity eases this week. The IMD has predicted that mercury may touch 32 degrees in the coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts in Maharashtra are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. These districts are under no IMD alert until at least Friday, August 7.

Data furnished by the IMD showed that between Monday and Tuesday morning, 2.4 mm rain was recorded in Santacruz while 0.2 mm was recorded in Colaba. Just a day ago, Mumbai had received an average rainfall of 66 mm in the eastern suburbs and 44 mm in the western suburbs between Sunday and Monday.