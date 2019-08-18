IMD: Mumbai to witness light to moderate rain over next 4 days

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Satara over the next four days.

“The intensity of rainfall will further decrease due to the current weather system. For Mumbai, it is expected to be cloudy with light rain at a few areas,” said an IMD official.

Many parts of Maharashtra will continue to get a break from heavy rain, as the IMD predicted that the intensity of rainfall will reduce significantly, especially over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

In the last 24 hours, MD’s Santacuz observatory has recorded 5 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recorded 2 mm. The total rainfall recorded in Mumbai since June 1 is 2,495 mm.