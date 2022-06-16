Mumbai: IMD forecasts season’s first heavy rainfall Sunday, issues yellow alert

The first heavy rainfall of the season in Mumbai is likely on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Sunday and Monday.

On Thursday, the Southwest monsoon covered almost the entire state. “Given active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from 18th June, 2022. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period,” the IMD forecast stated.

According to the seven-day forecast, intermittent light to moderate rain will continue in the city till Sunday. A wet spell began on Wednesday night in Mumbai with a few short but intense spells of rainfall. Several parts of the city experienced rain activity on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with low-lying areas of Kurla and Sion witnessing localised flooding.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the IMDs Santacruz observatory, which represents the entire city. High relative humidity at 92 per cent was recorded on Thursday morning, the agency said, adding that the city also saw above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures at 331.1°C and 26.5 °C respectively. Since June 1, the city has logged 94.3 mm of rainfall, which is 114.1 mm below normal.

On Thursday, the Southwest Monsoon advanced further into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, entire Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, some parts of south Madhya Pradesh, most parts of Vidarbha, entire Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, most parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West-central and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

With the increase in the rainfall activity along the west coast, the IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph (and) gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on June 20. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off (the) North Maharashtra coast during the above-mentioned period,” the IMD stated.