Race against rain: Maharashtra farmers urged to move rabi harvest to safety immediately

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a fresh weather alert for Maharashtra, predicting a spell of rain and thunderstorms across the state from March 30 to April 4. In response, the state Agriculture Department has urged farmers to take immediate precautions to protect standing and harvested rabi crops.
The IMD forecast indicates that the weather shift will primarily affect Marathwada, northern Maharashtra, and western Vidarbha. Residents in these regions should prepare for light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies, localised hailstorms and lightning, gusty winds reaching high speeds.
While the rain may provide temporary relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures in districts like Akola, Solapur, and Jalgaon recently crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the unseasonal nature of the moisture poses a severe threat to the agricultural sector.
With the rabi harvest currently in full swing, the Agriculture Department has advised farmers to immediately relocate harvested crops from open fields to closed godowns or safe storage facilities. If indoor storage is unavailable, crops must be covered with waterproof tarpaulins to prevent moisture damage and spoilage, it said. Any remaining harvesting or spraying activities should be rescheduled or completed before the storms begin, as per the advisory.
Authorities have also cautioned the general public against seeking shelter under trees, electric poles, power transformers, or temporary tin sheds during thunderstorms, as these significantly increase the risk of lightning-related accidents.
This year, Maharashtra has experienced a warmer March, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The hottest districts during this period include Akola, Solapur, Jalgaon, and Parbhani, all of which recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius.
Other districts reported temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius in Ahmednagar, 38.2 degrees Celsius in Aurangabad, and 38.2 degrees Celsius in Satara.
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