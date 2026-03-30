Race against rain: Maharashtra farmers urged to move rabi harvest to safety immediately

The IMD forecast indicates that the weather shift will primarily affect Marathwada, northern Maharashtra, and western Vidarbha (File photo).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a fresh weather alert for Maharashtra, predicting a spell of rain and thunderstorms across the state from March 30 to April 4. In response, the state Agriculture Department has urged farmers to take immediate precautions to protect standing and harvested rabi crops.

The IMD forecast indicates that the weather shift will primarily affect Marathwada, northern Maharashtra, and western Vidarbha. Residents in these regions should prepare for light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies, localised hailstorms and lightning, gusty winds reaching high speeds.

While the rain may provide temporary relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures in districts like Akola, Solapur, and Jalgaon recently crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the unseasonal nature of the moisture poses a severe threat to the agricultural sector.