IMD: Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over parts of the interior of Maharashtra, north Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region in the next two to three days.

As per the 24-hour forecast of the IMD, Mumbai is likely to record rain and thundershowers and the minimum temperature is set to drop to around 22 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed cloudy conditions throughout the day with isolated light showers in some areas. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded trace rainfall, while the Colaba station recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall.

As a result, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius — 5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was the lowest since 2011.

However, it did not affect the minimum temperature, which was almost 5 degrees above normal. Humidity levels were 76 per cent in the suburbs.

In 2010, the lowest maximum temperature was 26.5 degrees Celsius on December 13.

At 23.8 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 5 degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius – 2.5 degrees above normal.

