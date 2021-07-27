IMD issues yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg for next 48 hours

Currently, the southwest monsoon is active over the Madhya Maharashtra region in the state. Widespread rainfall (75 to 100 per cent) has been forecast for the Konkan region till July 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a yellow alert for the rain-battered Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg till Wednesday, stating heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places in the three districts during the next 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said, was also likely in Raigad and Ratnagiri on July 29 and 30, while the yellow alert will continue for Sindhudurg until Friday.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next three days, which may increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from July 29,” an IMD bulletin stated.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will receive light to moderate showers, between 2.5 mm and 64.4 mm, till Thursday, it said. The intensity of rainfall is likely to pick up in the city and its suburbs at isolated places on Friday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 4.3 mm rain in a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba station recorded 0.6 mm rain in the same period. Till July 25, Mumbai has recorded 1,087 mm rainfall.

A significant amount of rainfall has also been recorded in Mahabaleshwar over the last 24 hours at 150 mm, while moderate rainfall was recorded in the Konkan region in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Monday.