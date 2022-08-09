IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain

August 9, 2022 1:01:59 am
EXTREMELY HEAVY rains were expected to lash a few parts of Mumbai on Monday as the weather department issued a ‘red alert’ for the day. However, only light rainfall was recorded till Monday evening.
In the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Monday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory, which is representative of the city, recorded 4.1 mm rainfall, as opposed to 204.5 mm rainfall forecast for the day. The city woke up to a cloudy sky that prevailed through the day.
A ‘red’ warning denotes the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. The warning means that the authorities — in this case, the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Railways, etc. — must take action.
Explaining the impact of wrong forecast and alert, a senior BMC official said, “As per the protocol of red alert, we are required to send out blast SMS asking people not to venture out and step out only if necessary. In addition, Emergency Support Function (ESF), i.e., navy, Fire Brigade, NDRF, and Railways are on alert and standby mode until the alert is lifted. All the effort goes waste because of a wrong forecast.”
According to the district forecast and warning, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri were under red alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is categorised as heavy while that above 204.5mm is extremely heavy.
Weather officials have said that an orange alert, indicating heavy rainfall at a few places in Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri is very likely on Tuesday.
A red alert is issued for Palghar for Tuesday.
“Given active monsoon conditions, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next three days with gradual reduction thereafter. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also very likely to receive widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” said IMD.
Several areas in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra recorded extremely heavy rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. However, the rainfall intensity reduced during the day.
Some areas that recorded very heavy rainfall in 24 hours are: Lanja (district Ratnagiri) 290 mm; Shriwardhan (district Raigad) 250mm; Dapoli (district Ratnagiri) 220; Mhasla (district Raigad) 210; Chiplun (district Ratnagiri) 210; and Guhagarh (district Ratnagiri) 210 mm; Gaganbawada (district Kolhapur) 190 mm; Mahabaleshwar 140 mm; Igatpuri (district Nashik) 130 mm in Madhya Maharashtra region in the same period.
